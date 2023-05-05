EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $114.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,048. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average is $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 18,657 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 181,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after buying an additional 43,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

