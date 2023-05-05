EOS (EOS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.11 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00003443 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $104.64 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004110 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003281 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001065 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,090,202,697 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,203,484 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.