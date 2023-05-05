EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Truist Financial

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.35.

EQT Trading Down 1.5 %

EQT stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EQT by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 181,453 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of EQT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

