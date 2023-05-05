Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Barclays

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $779.41.

Equinix Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $729.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $762.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $698.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.65. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total value of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,841.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total value of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,841.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,001,839.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

