Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Shares Up 8.6% After Earnings Beat

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as C$7.68 and last traded at C$7.45. 1,327,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 801,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.86.

The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.08. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of C$352.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, CIBC cut Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.49. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

