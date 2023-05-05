Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Mark S. Shapiro Sells 42,435 Shares

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Equity Residential Stock Up 1.4 %
Equity Residential stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,996. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.65. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.89.
Equity Residential Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 109.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.
