Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equity Residential from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 109.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

