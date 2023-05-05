ERC20 (ERC20) Hits 1-Day Volume of $127.47

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $11.96 million and approximately $127.47 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019259 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017733 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,268.31 or 0.99945777 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01070026 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $42.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

