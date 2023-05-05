Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $1.57 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00005311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $108.46 million and $252,324.28 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,628.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00298610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.45 or 0.00534800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00066127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00404370 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,932,779 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

