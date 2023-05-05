Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.72

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$27.72 and last traded at C$27.53, with a volume of 174573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERO shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cormark boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.90.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.50.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.9252199 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

