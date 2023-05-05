Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 21,221 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 230.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.9% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $446.63. 278,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,710. The company has a 50 day moving average of $453.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.57. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

