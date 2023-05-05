Estate Counselors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 135,584 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.