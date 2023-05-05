Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,570 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 573,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

