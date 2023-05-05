Estate Counselors LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VO stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.12. 106,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,471. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.46.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.