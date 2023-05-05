Estate Counselors LLC Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136,589 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Yale University lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,980,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,372. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $44.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

