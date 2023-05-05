Estate Counselors LLC Takes $9.37 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $132.46. The stock had a trading volume of 68,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,882. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

