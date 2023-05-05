Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ETSY. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $92.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.40. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 173.12% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 42,025.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,723 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,044.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 808,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 86.7% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,524,000 after purchasing an additional 716,680 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.