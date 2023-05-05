Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Issues Earnings Results

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 173.12% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Etsy updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Etsy Trading Down 6.5 %

ETSY stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $117.40.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $2,077,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,428,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $2,077,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,428,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock worth $9,656,482. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.83.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

