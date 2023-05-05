Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Issues Earnings Results

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 173.12% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Etsy updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Etsy Trading Down 6.5 %
ETSY stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $117.40.
Insider Transactions at Etsy
In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $2,077,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,428,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $2,077,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,428,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock worth $9,656,482. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.83.
About Etsy
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
