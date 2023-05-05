Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $69.42

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.42 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.69). Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.75), with a volume of 15,872,790 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

Everyman Media Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.91. The firm has a market cap of £59.72 million, a PE ratio of -1,637.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. It operates a network of 36 venues with 119 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.