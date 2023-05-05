Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Brian D. Truelove Sells 4,852 Shares

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Brian D. Truelove sold 4,852 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $89,810.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,115.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Expro Group Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:XPRO opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. Expro Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $350.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on XPRO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Expro Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Expro Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Expro Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

