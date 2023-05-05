EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EYPT. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.00. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. Research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 328,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 265,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 249,083 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

