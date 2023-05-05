Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 117,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Falco Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

Featured Stories

