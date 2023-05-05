Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Eugene N. Burkholder Acquires 1,000 Shares

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) Director Eugene N. Burkholder acquired 1,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,944.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 106,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Featured Articles

