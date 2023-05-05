Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Purchases $176,850.00 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,121.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Farmers National Banc Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.81. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66.
Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.
FMNB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Farmers National Banc Company Profile
Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.
