Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $56.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

