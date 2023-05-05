FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Director Buys $201,678.30 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $201,678.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,057.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FB Financial Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSE:FBK opened at $25.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.