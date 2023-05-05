Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to earn $13.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.27. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

