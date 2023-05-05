Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.21-$2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $51.81. 358,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,298. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Federal Signal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

