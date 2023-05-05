Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 million, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.