Fiera Capital (FSZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$184.20 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.72%.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Trading Down 2.5 %

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$7.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25. The stock has a market cap of C$590.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$7.07 and a 12 month high of C$10.23.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 358.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSZ shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.14.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.