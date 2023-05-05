FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. FIGS updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of FIGS stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 5,677,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,163. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,701.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FIGS by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FIGS by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,083 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in FIGS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

FIGS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

