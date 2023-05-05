Financial Comparison: Meta Data (NYSE:AIU) & Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Meta Data and Afya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Meta Data alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A Afya 0 0 2 0 3.00

Afya has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 46.24%. Given Afya’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Afya is more favorable than Meta Data.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Data $14.61 million 0.48 -$168.90 million N/A N/A Afya $2.33 billion 0.43 $72.36 million $0.80 13.46

This table compares Meta Data and Afya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Data.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Data and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Data N/A N/A N/A Afya 16.26% 14.43% 6.67%

Volatility and Risk

Meta Data has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meta Data shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Afya shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Afya beats Meta Data on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Data

(Get Rating)

Meta Data Ltd. Engage in the provision of artificial intelligent education service (AIE) and artificial intelligent universe (AIU) IAAS service. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Afya

(Get Rating)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments. The Education Services segment provides educational services through undergraduate and graduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences, and other undergraduate programs. The Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segment offers digital and printed medical content services, including online courses for residency preparatory, medical and other than medical post-graduate specialization programs and mobile app subscription for digital medical content. The company was founded on March 22, 2019 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.