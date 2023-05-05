Financial Survey: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) versus Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Canadian Solar and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 1 3 1 0 2.00 United Microelectronics 1 2 4 0 2.43

Canadian Solar currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.69%. United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $6.46, suggesting a potential downside of 20.25%. Given Canadian Solar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $7.47 billion 0.31 $239.97 million $3.44 10.65 United Microelectronics $9.08 billion 2.23 $2.91 billion $1.11 7.30

This table compares Canadian Solar and United Microelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Solar. United Microelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Solar and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 3.21% 11.06% 2.79% United Microelectronics 30.96% 26.77% 15.96%

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Canadian Solar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products. The Global Energy segment includes solar and battery storage project development and sale, asset management services for operational projects, sale of electricity, and investment in retained assets. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

