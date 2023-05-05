First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:FCNCP)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
NASDAQ FCNCP opened at $20.39 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.
Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares
In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,860,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,860,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 563 shares of company stock valued at $373,838.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
