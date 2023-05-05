First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.24

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and traded as high as $24.47. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.
First Farmers and Merchants Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73.
First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile
First Farmers & Merchants Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through First Farmers & Merchants Bank, it engages in the provision of commercial and mortgage banking services. It also offers community lending services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Columbia, TN.
