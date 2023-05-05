First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,565,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,400 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for approximately 4.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $87,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in First Horizon by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,888,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,619. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

