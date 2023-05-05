First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CFO Sells $397,328.00 in Stock

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR opened at $53.45 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $55.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on FR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 91,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Featured Stories

