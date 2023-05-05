First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Trading Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ:INBKZ traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.50. 1,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96.

