First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.005.

First Majestic Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of AG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.21. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

AG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.