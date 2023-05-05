First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

FN opened at C$38.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 10.11. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. First National Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of C$414.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 2.9618677 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 16,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.23 per share, with a total value of C$617,980.77. 71.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

