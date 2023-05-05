First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.88.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $171.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $221.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.83.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 1,046.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $100,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

