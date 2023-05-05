Flare Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $422.85 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 14,679,416,816 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 14,678,937,360.837872 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.0299544 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $9,754,844.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

