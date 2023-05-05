Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Trading Up 1.4%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 23,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 4,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.