FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Shares Up 0.7%

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.57. 6,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 9,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28.

Get FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.