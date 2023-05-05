FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FORM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.22.
Shares of FORM opened at $26.56 on Thursday. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2,953.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 220,834 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
