FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FORM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.22.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $26.56 on Thursday. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2,953.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 220,834 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.