Forterra (LON:FORT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $199.07

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.07 ($2.49) and traded as low as GBX 190.80 ($2.38). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 191.40 ($2.39), with a volume of 281,675 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FORT shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.12) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Forterra Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £412.41 million, a PE ratio of 692.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.57.

Forterra Increases Dividend

Forterra Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a GBX 10.10 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Forterra’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,357.14%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

