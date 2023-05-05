Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.69. 156,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.01.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $244,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,551. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,155.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

