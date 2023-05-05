Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 1,921 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Celanese by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Celanese by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.54.

Celanese Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CE opened at $101.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.19. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

