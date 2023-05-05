freenet (FRA:FNTN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €25.38 ($27.89) and last traded at €25.46 ($27.98). 320,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.84 ($28.40).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNTN shares. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.67) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of €24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.27.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

