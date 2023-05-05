Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FDP opened at $26.51 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,677 shares of company stock worth $112,788 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 499.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

